Supplier Spotlights: BDSA, BeatBox Beverages & The Coca-Cola Co.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc., the exclusive distributor of all Bidi Vapor LLC products, sent out its initial shipment of Bidi Sticks to more than 900 Kwik Trip and MAPCO locations, with a ramp up to 1,200-plus locations planned for the remainder of this year. More than 900 of those locations will be Kwik Trip stores.
This follows the company's shipment of Bidi Sticks to more than 1,000 Circle K locations, with a ramp up to 5,000 locations planned for the remainder of this year within the South Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States.
"We are encouraged by the renewed momentum we are experiencing (subject as always to FDA enforcement discretion) with retailers like Circle K, Kwik Trip and MAPCO who champion compliance and youth-access prevention. [These companies] recognize our ongoing efforts since last year to educate retailers and distributors of the business value of marketing Bidi Stick versus noncompliant competition," said Eric Mosser, president and chief operating officer at Kaival Brands.
KeHE Distributors LLC
KeHE Distributors LLC completed its acquisition of DPI Specialty Foods, a distributor in key geographic locations across the western United States.
The transaction broadens KeHE's customer base and bolsters its existing warehouse infrastructure. The combined capabilities of both companies include more than 31,000 customers, more than 80,000 SKUs, 6,100 suppliers, and 7 million square feet of warehouse space across all temperature zones in 19 distribution centers.
Additionally, DPI suppliers and retailers will gain access to KeHE's business intelligence tools including the KeHE connect platform, along with the company's category management expertise.
KeHE and DPI will continue to operate as separate entities while the organizations work to implement an integration plan.
KeHE is a distributor of fresh, natural and organic, and specialty products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers and other specialty products retailers throughout North America.
King Retail Solutions
Store fixture provider and commercial interior designer King Retail Solutions (KRS) has acquired Fixturelogic and Whitewater Construction. The two companies specialize in creating custom fixtures and architectural millwork for a wide array of industries.
"We are thrilled to welcome Fixturelogic to the KRS family," said Shaun Londahl, KRS president. "[Fixturelogic's] 30-plus year history of providing exceptional customer service and quality is a great fit with our core values. Together we will share expertise, capacity and scalability, to better serve our existing clients."
According to KRS, the acquisition is a strategic investment to expand its capacity to provide custom commercial millwork and retail fixture solutions to its customers worldwide. The company plans to merge the operations of Fixturelogic and Whitewater together, with both entities operating under the Fixturelogic brand.