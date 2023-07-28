Supplier Spotlights: BDSA, BeatBox Beverages & The Coca-Cola Co.

The Coca-Cola Co.

This summer, two of The Coca-Cola Co.'s iconic brands dropped special edition flavors honoring their legacy of pop culture collaborations.

First, Sprite celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a new TV spot starring a crew of living legends and rising stars, a new limited-edition flavor, sponsorship of one of the year's most anticipated concert tours and a series of exclusive merch and experience drops.

The TV spot stars Nas, Rakim, Latto and GloRilla in a spot that features a remix of The Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight," the first-ever hip-hop song to hit the Billboard Top 40. Sprite also introduced a limited edition flavor, Lymonade Legacy, which takes the remix theme and runs with it, presenting the soda's take on strawberry lemonade. The flavor will be available in a range of packages at retailers nationwide, and exclusively in fountain and frozen formats at 7-Eleven Inc. stores.

Fans can also scan on-pack QR codes on the specialty Sprite products throughout the summer to access digital "drop shops" with hundreds of giveaways. Prizes include exclusive content featuring Latto and Rakim and covetable merch including autographed Nas hats, GloRilla tour T-shirts, a Latto gold mic and Rakim directorial slates from the ad shoot.

Looking from the past of music to the future of gaming, Coca-Cola Creations launched Coca-Cola Ultimate in partnership with Riot Games, the developer and publisher of League of Legends. It is the first time the soft drink company has collaborated with a gaming company.

[Read more: 2023 Category Captain for Packaged Beverages: The Coca-Cola Co.]

Inspired by many facets of the League of Legends world, Coca-Cola Ultimate is available in both a zero- and full-sugar version. Like with Sprite Lymonade Legacy, a specialty QR code on Ultimate bottles will give gaming fans access to specialty digital and live experiences.

Circana

Circana, formerly NPD Group and Information Resources Inc. , launched Circana Lift for Snap Inc., creator of Snapchat. The new program enables consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers to accurately measure how their Snapchat advertising campaigns drive offline sales.

Circana Lift can offer advertisers the ability to answer key performance questions related to ad campaign efficacy and efficiency, and drive tangible business outcomes, according to the firm. Companies can then determine whether their campaigns effectively increase incremental purchases, attract new households or encourage households that viewed the ads to spend more per purchase.

"Marketing to customers is a multifaceted challenge and assessing the success of digital advertising campaigns in driving in-store sales has remained a significant obstacle for advertisers," said Amy Marentic, president of global solutions at Circana. "Our partnership with Snap bridges the gap between online media exposure and offline sales lift, empowering advertisers to unlock the true potential of their advertising efforts."

Circana Lift can also integrate with Circana's point-of-sale, frequent shopper, causal and media exposure data. By leveraging data from loyalty card programs, Circana's shopper panel and various other data assets at the SKU and shopper level, the program can potentially help advertisers to make data-driven decisions and drive sales in real time.