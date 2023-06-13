What's In Store: Buc-ee's, Foxtrot & GetGo Café + Market

Foxtrot's new Austin location at South 1st and Annie measures 6,000 square feet and includes an indoor-outdoor covered patio. The store was once two buildings that have now been bridged together, to house not only the patio but a café and market. The space was designed by Foxtrot's in-house design team in partnership with Scott Magic of Magic Architecture. Neon Jungle's Evan Voyles also created a custom neon marquee sign for the store. The opening celebration featured giveaways, live music, light bites and $5 pours of wine.

In the coming weeks, Foxtrot plans to open a third Austin location at the base of Austin City Hall. The opening day will be announced at a later date.

GetGo Café + Market

GetGo Café + Market celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 1800 Three Degree Road in Mars, Pa.

The 5,520-square-foot store is the company's 270th GetGo location and includes a full kitchen that specializes in fresh-to-order meals, sandwiches, wraps and snacks. The site also features GetGo's new bean-to-cup coffee machines, along with a wide selection of cold beverages. The store currently employs 28 team members, has six gas pumps and will be open 24 hours a day. The company plans to continue to hire workers for the site in the months ahead.

The company partnered with Adams Township and the Mars Area School District to create community-focused activities in the week leading up to the opening event, including a meet-and-greet with GetGo leaders and chefs, and special demonstrations by the nonprofit K9s for Warriors.

The opening day ceremony featured a giant sub-cutting in lieu of a ribbon, along with a live DJ, giveaways, raffle drawings, and food and beverage samples. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar, former Pittsburgh Pirate Neil Walker and the Pirate Parrot mascot also made appearances.