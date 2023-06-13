What's In Store: Buc-ee's, Foxtrot & GetGo Café + Market

Stewart's Shops
A new and improved Stewart's Shop opened in Scotia, N.Y., at 204 Mohawk Ave., right next to its old location and just down the road from the Scotia-Glenville School.
The rebuild process took longer than anticipated, with construction paused due to delays in the approval process. This also led to a brief closure, with eight days between the demolition of the old store and opening of the new. The site opened without any gas pumps in place, though completion of the fuel stations is expected for mid-June.
The new shop has a bigger footprint, with fan favorite options like chili, mac and cheese, soups and meatballs available at the expanded food bar and pizza available whole or by the slice all day long. Customers will also have both indoor and outdoor eat-in options, along with additional parking spaces, an expanded grocery selection and a beer cave.
The project was part of Stewart's $50 million construction investment for 2023, with eight rebuilds and nine new-to-market shops planned.
Thorntons
Thorntons opened two new locations, one in Louisville, Ky., at 10515 Preston Highway and one in Antioch, Tenn., at 2136 Century Farms Parkway.
The company now operates a total number of 46 stores in Louisville and Southern Indiana and 20 stores in the Nashville area.
The 4,400-square-foot Louisville site is set on 3.19 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go guests, including 16 auto fueling stations, self-checkout, LED lighting, freshly made burritos and sandwiches, and a variety of top-of-the-line beverages.
The same-sized facility in Antioch is set on 1.23 acres and features similar amenities, with an expanded 20 auto fueling positions.
At both grand opening ceremonies, guests were treated to music, games, giveaways and free Thorntons gift cards, with one winner receiving a $1,000 card. Thorntons leadership also presented individual $2,500 donations to Kentucky Harvest and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.