Foxtrot Launches Digital Ordering & Delivery in Dallas

Customers can use the app to skip the line at pickup or receive delivery within one hour.
Angela Hanson
Foxtrot at University Park

CHICAGO — Foxtrot Café & Market is continuing its resurgence by launching digital ordering and delivery services in the Dallas market. Customers can use the Foxtrot mobile app for either one-hour delivery service or order-ahead pickup.

The upscale convenience retailer now lets people skip the line by ordering its expanded coffee experience and reimagined food offerings — including exclusive coffee blends and Foxtrot's signature breakfast tacos, new made-fresh-daily panini sandwiches and bowls, and freshly baked cookies — ahead of time for in-store pickup.

[Read more: Illinois Department of Labor Seeks Back Wages for Foxtrot's Employees]

All other Foxtrot favorites sold in-store are available for pickup within 30 minutes or delivery within one hour. This includes a robust spirits selection available exclusively through the Foxtrot app.

Delivery is available throughout the Dallas metro area.

Foxtrot recently reopened two Dallas convenience stores at 3130 Knox St. and 6565 Hillscrest Ave. in University Park. Both stores feature the retailer's newly expanded, full-day menu featuring breakfast, lunch and afternoon offerings, including new flavors of Foxtrot's signature breakfast tacos such as borracho bean, brisket guisado and grilled veggies.

The stores also offer customer favorites like Foxtrot's popular gummies and gummy mixes, while showcasing a market filled with standout products from small and local makers plus trailblazing brands in the consumer packaged goods space, the company stated.

"Our newly reopened location is a reflection of Foxtrot's commitment to the Dallas community. We've partnered with exceptional purveyors, bringing the finest ingredients to our refreshed stores, where customers can gather, enjoy outstanding coffee, delicious food, and create meaningful connections every day," said Taylor Bloom, Foxtrot cofounder and Dallas native, upon the stores' reopening.

Chicago-based Foxtrot Café & Market is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond.

