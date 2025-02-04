 Skip to main content

Foxtrot Makes Its Return to Dallas With Two Locations

The stores feature an expanded menu plus products from local companies and trailblazing brands.
Angela Hanson
Foxtrot at University Park

CHICAGO — Foxtrot Café & Market is officially back in business in Dallas.

The upscale convenience retailer kicked off its return to the market with the Jan. 14 reopening of its store at 3130 Knox St. The location features an expanded, full-day menu featuring breakfast, lunch and afternoon offerings, including new flavors of Foxtrot's signature breakfast tacos such as borracho bean, brisket guisado and grilled veggies.

The new menu also introduced made-fresh-daily panini sandwiches, salads and bowls for lunch, plus freshly baked cookies. Its coffee service features exclusive blends, such as The Milk Man Blend and Early Train Espresso, crafted specifically for Foxtrot. The retailer will also continue to offer retail bean and consumer packaged goods selections from local Dallas- and Texas-based roasters and partners.

"Our newly reopened location is a reflection of Foxtrot's commitment to the Dallas community. We've partnered with exceptional purveyors, bringing the finest ingredients to our refreshed stores, where customers can gather, enjoy outstanding coffee, delicious food, and create meaningful connections every day," said Taylor Bloom, Foxtrot cofounder and Dallas native.

During the store's grand reopening day, Foxtrot offered customers free coffee from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by an afternoon happy hour at 3 p.m. with $4 local draft pours, $7 wine pours and music from a live DJ.

Foxtrot is reopening its second Dallas store at 6565 Hillscrest Ave. in University Park on Feb.6. The multiday grand opening celebration includes offer free samplings plus $3 Mustang Cold Brews for Southern Methodist University students who show their ID on Friday, Feb. 7. The next day, families can enjoy a special treat from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a free Lemonade Refresher available with any purchase.

Customers can also sample flavors of TruJoy Frozen Greek Yogurt, Super Duper Cookies and Crazy Beautiful Wines throughout the day.

"Reopening our second location in University Park is a significant milestone for us. It's not just about expanding, but about deepening our connection with a community that has supported us from the beginning," said Bloom. "This new store allows us to continue providing quality coffee, fresh food and local products, while staying true to our mission of creating spaces where people can gather and enjoy something unique."

Both stores also offer customer favorites like Foxtrot's popular gummies and gummy mixes. They also showcase a market filled with standout products from small and local makers plus trailblazing brands in the consumer packaged goods space.

Chicago-based Foxtrot Café & Market is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond.

