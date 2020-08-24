Foxtrot Launches Its First Brand Campaign

CHICAGO — Foxtrot is launching its first-ever brand campaign. The "Good Stuff Delivered" campaign urges customers to find enjoyment in the ordinary everyday.

The campaign builds on the company's core playfulness, while emphasizing the range of its on-demand, app-powered delivery service, according to the retailer.

Foxtrot's store concept combines the digitally native evolution of the corner store/cafe with the best of neighborhood retail and ecommerce technology to offer daily essentials, coffee and prepared foods in-store or delivered in under an hour.

Good Stuff Delivered brings to life the ethos that Foxtrot is built on: fulfilling everyday needs with a sense of felicity and discovery.

"We wanted our latest brand expression to capture that sense of fun that happens when a guest enters our stores or receives our deliveries, while still bringing a new sense of immediacy to the value of daily diversions in a world where we are all more challenged," said Foxtrot Chief Marketing Officer Carla Dunham.

"Foxtrot has always been about the moments that define your day — grabbing a cup of coffee, picking up a bottle of wine, ordering delivery for dinner — and working to make them feel memorable, especially in today's world when those daily rituals, however small, feel so important," she added.

The campaign launches Aug. 24 and throughout the week of the launch, store visitors and app users will be treated at random to free coffee, store gift cards and more. Jeni's in Chicago and Melt Ice Creams in Dallas will also be present at select locations for ice cream pop-ups on the campaign launch date.

Foxtrot has eight convenience stores in Chicago and Dallas.