 Skip to main content

Family Express Begins Expansion With New Prototype

The chain's first prefabricated and modularized convenience store will open in Ligonier, Ind.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Family Express store prototype

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Family Express Corp. is launching a new modularized prototype convenience store to aid the company's growth goals. The first location of this type is being erected in Ligonier, Ind.

The convenience store retailer expects to meet its aggressive new development schedule using the prototype masonry buildings, which are prefabricated and assembled in a matter of days.

Each 7,200-square-foot modularized c-store will feature a full kitchen inside as well as an on-site car wash. The new stores will also feature Family Express's proprietary Cravin's-to-Order restaurants with online ordering and home delivery.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

A video of the assembly process is available here on Family Express's website.

[Read more: Family Express Debuts Next-Gen Mobile App Experience]

"Our objective is to facilitate the rapid development of our Company and to remedy, to the extent possible, weather-related delays that are typical in the upper Midwest," said Gus Olympidis, president and CEO of Family Express.

Several Family Express stores are already prefabricated and ready to be delivered and erected, according to the company.

"The new FE [Family Express] prototype is using various masonry materials and Nichiha exterior finishes in an effort to deliver an upscale and contemporary feel," added Peter Andreou, vice president of development.

Valparaiso-based Family Express has a vertically integrated business model which includes Central Distribution, a proprietary central bakery and a host of proprietary brands from JavaWave coffees, FE milk, waters and unique ice. It operates more than 80 convenience stores in Indiana.

The company was previously recognized by Convenience Store News as the brand's 2020 Technology Leader of the Year

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Couche-Tard Makes Moves in Japan

A new subsidiary is the first step in establishing an office in the country.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Owl logo

Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Circle K Picks Up Hutch's C-store Chain

Hutchinson Oil Co. exits the convenience and fuel industries after completing two separate deals.
Hutch's teaser

Seven & i Reportedly to See Changes at the Top

Inside sources say president and CEO Ryuichi Isaka will step down and be replaced by a current board member; however, the company said no decision has been made.
Seven & i Holdings Logo
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds