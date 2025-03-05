Family Express Begins Expansion With New Prototype

A video of the assembly process is available here on Family Express's website.

"Our objective is to facilitate the rapid development of our Company and to remedy, to the extent possible, weather-related delays that are typical in the upper Midwest," said Gus Olympidis, president and CEO of Family Express.

Several Family Express stores are already prefabricated and ready to be delivered and erected, according to the company.

"The new FE [Family Express] prototype is using various masonry materials and Nichiha exterior finishes in an effort to deliver an upscale and contemporary feel," added Peter Andreou, vice president of development.

Valparaiso-based Family Express has a vertically integrated business model which includes Central Distribution, a proprietary central bakery and a host of proprietary brands from JavaWave coffees, FE milk, waters and unique ice. It operates more than 80 convenience stores in Indiana.

The company was previously recognized by Convenience Store News as the brand's 2020 Technology Leader of the Year.