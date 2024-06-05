Foxtrot to Make Its Return This Summer

CHICAGO — Don't count Foxtrot out just yet. The retailer is expected to open some stores this summer.

"A new Foxtrot with some old friends. Coming soon," said a note posted to Foxtrot's Instagram account on June 5.

Additionally, a spokesperson told NBC Chicago that Foxtrot cofounder Mike LaVitola plans to open several locations in Chicago, Dallas and Austin this summer.

The news comes roughly six weeks after Foxtrot suddenly shut down operations in late April. The move followed a merger with Dom's Kitchen & Market under a new entity, Outfox Hospitality, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The closure affected 33 Foxtrot locations and two Dom's grocery stores in the Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Dallas and Austin, Texas, markets.

"This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members," the retailer stated on April 23. "We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years.

"We understand that this news may come as a shock, and we apologize for any inconvenience it may cause. We genuinely appreciate your understanding during this challenging time," the company added.

Outfox Hospitality filed for bankruptcy last month and assets were put up for auction. According to a spokesperson, the new company retained "Foxtrot's intellectual property and some locations." The exact locations that will reopen, however, weren't immediately released, according to NBC Chicago.

The reopened stores "will maintain the same layout and merchandising, focusing on small and local makers," the spokesperson said.