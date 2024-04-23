Foxtrot Shuts Down Operations
According to the statement posted midday on April 23, the closure affects 33 Foxtrot locations and two Dom's grocery stores in the Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin, Texas, markets.
"This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members," the retailer stated. "We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years.
As noted on Dom's Kitchen & Market's website, the shutdown schedule is as follows:
- April 23: Delivery capabilities are no longer available.
- April 23: Store operations are no longer available.
- April 23: Store credits are no longer available.
- April 23: All customer-facing operations are disabled.
"We understand that this news may come as a shock, and we apologize for any inconvenience it may cause. We genuinely appreciate your understanding during this challenging time," the company added.