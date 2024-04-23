Foxtrot Shuts Down Operations

The decision follows its merger with Dom's Kitchen & Market under a new entity, Outfox Hospitality.
Melissa Kress
The outside of a Foxtrot Market

CHICAGO — A little more than two months after being named a brand to watch by data analytics firm Placer.ai, Foxtrot is turning out the lights for the last time.

The retailer, known for combining upscale convenience with a neighborhood feel, will beginning closing its doors on this week, according to a social media post. "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of a difficult decision we have had to make. After much consideration, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen & Market will be closing their doors starting on April 23, 2024," the retailer said in the post.

The decision comes less than six months after Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen & Market joined forces under a new entity, Outfox Hospitality. At the time, the retailers said "the tie-up" is just the beginning of a prosperous partnership that will bring thoughtfully curated products and experiences to consumers, as Convenience Store News previously reported in November.

According to the statement posted midday on April 23, the closure affects 33 Foxtrot locations and two Dom's grocery stores in the Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin, Texas, markets. 

"This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members," the retailer stated. "We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years.

As noted on Dom's Kitchen & Market's website, the shutdown schedule is as follows:

  • April 23: Delivery capabilities are no longer available. 
  • April 23: Store operations are no longer available. 
  • April 23: Store credits are no longer available. 
  • April 23: All customer-facing operations are disabled.

"We understand that this news may come as a shock, and we apologize for any inconvenience it may cause. We genuinely appreciate your understanding during this challenging time," the company added. 

