Foxtrot Shuts Down Operations

CHICAGO — A little more than two months after being named a brand to watch by data analytics firm Placer.ai, Foxtrot is turning out the lights for the last time.

The retailer, known for combining upscale convenience with a neighborhood feel, will beginning closing its doors on this week, according to a social media post. "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of a difficult decision we have had to make. After much consideration, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen & Market will be closing their doors starting on April 23, 2024," the retailer said in the post.

The decision comes less than six months after Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen & Market joined forces under a new entity, Outfox Hospitality. At the time, the retailers said "the tie-up" is just the beginning of a prosperous partnership that will bring thoughtfully curated products and experiences to consumers, as Convenience Store News previously reported in November.