 Skip to main content

Foxtrot Café & Market Relaunches Digital Services

The newly revived retail brand returns to its roots as a delivery platform.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
A Foxtrot employee brewing coffee

CHICAGO — Foxtrot Café & Market is once again using technology to connect with it customers where and when they want to interact with the retailer. 

The retailer relaunched its mobile app and digital ordering platform, enabling customers to order ahead and one-hour delivery services. 

The items available for order ahead and pickup in store include Foxtrot's expanded coffee lineup and its reimagined food offerings, including exclusive coffee blends and Foxtrot’s signature breakfast tacos, new, made-fresh-daily panini sandwiches and bowls, and freshly baked cookies.

[Read more: CSN EXCLUSIVE: The Demise & Resurrection of Foxtrot]

All of the other Foxtrot favorites sold in stores are available for pickup within 30 minutes or delivery within one hour, including a spirits selection only available through the app. Delivery will be available in the same zones as before, from Rogers Park to the South Loop.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"Foxtrot began as a digital-only delivery service, and our e-commerce offerings have remained a cornerstone of the business since the day we opened our first physical store," said Foxtrot Cofounder Taylor Bloom. "Over the years, many of our customers have shopped both in-store and online, so restoring our e-commerce capabilities was a top priority in our relaunch plan. The reintroduction of our mobile apps provides customers with even more ways to enjoy Foxtrot, all with the added benefit of our industry-leading $5 flat delivery fee."

The reintroduction of its digital services follows Foxtrot's return to the retail scene. The banner reopened two Chicago stores in September, five months after shutting down all retail operations in April.

Chicago-based Foxtrot Café & Market is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds