Foxtrot's Latest Store Boasts Its Largest Product Assortment

CHICAGO — On Jan. 13, Foxtrot officially opens its sixth location in the DMV region around Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Located at 1771 Pierce Street, the Rosslyn store in Arlington, Va., sits at 4,077 square feet and features the biggest product assortment Foxtrot has available. The space was developed by Foxtrot's in-house design team in partnership with interior designers Studio Saint and joins Foxtrot's five other DMV-area locations in Dupont, Georgetown, Mount Vernon Triangle, Bethesda and Old Town Alexandria.

The new store will offer an all-day café experience, complete with seasonal drinks, fresh smoothies, breakfast tacos and chef-prepared salads and bowls, along with grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. Shelf products will include everything from local craft beers and fine wines selected by an in-house sommelier to everyday essentials. All of its offerings will be available both in-store for pickup and via on-demand delivery through the brand's app.

Foxtrot will market the store's opening with a celebration featuring live music, Foxtrot swag, food and drinks on Jan. 13. Store visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last.

The opening continues Foxtrot's ambitious expansion plan to open 50 stores within two years and takes advantage of the $100 million in new Series C funding it announced in January 2022. New locations are already planned for fall 2023.

Chicago-based Foxtrot operates 23 retail locations throughout the Chicago, Dallas and Washington, D.C. metro areas. The retailer offers 30-minute delivery through the Foxtrot app and five-minute pickup in addition to a collection of curated goods and gift boxes available nationwide via its national shipping site. It currently carries more than 150 local products from over 50 local makers and plans to continue adding new brands to its shelves. Featured local brands include Nightingale ice cream, Ceremony Coffee, Anchor Beer and Little Sesame hummus, among others.