Foxtrot's New Gummy Line Delivers Elevated Snacking Experience

CHICAGO — Foxtrot Café & Market introduces a line of gummy mixes. The convenience retailer's most playful and flavor-packed treat launched May 1 in stores and online.

Developed after sampling hundreds of gummies across the United States and Europe, Foxtrot's new collection features eight custom mixes that deliver an elevated snacking experience, thanks to unique shapes, premium textures and bold, nostalgic flavors, the company stated. The mixes include sought-after Scandinavian candies — like the cult-favorite BUBS brand from Sweden — and feature everything from fruity foam mushrooms to tart rainbow belts and sour strawberry skulls.

"We wanted to create something totally new and exciting for our gummy-obsessed customers — an indulgent experience that will have your taste buds zooming," said Kristen Pospychala, Foxtrot's senior director of merchandising. "These new mixes are bursting with vibrant colors, playful textures, and a delicious balance of sweet and sour flavors. They're as fun to eat as they are crave-worthy. We spent months curating these mixes, sourcing standout sweets from Europe and the U.S. to bring something fresh to our shelves."