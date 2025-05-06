 Skip to main content

Foxtrot's New Gummy Line Delivers Elevated Snacking Experience

The mixes combine bold flavors, unique textures and playful shapes, according to the retailer.
Danielle Romano
Foxtrot new gummies

CHICAGO — Foxtrot Café & Market introduces a line of gummy mixes. The convenience retailer's most playful and flavor-packed treat launched May 1 in stores and online.

Developed after sampling hundreds of gummies across the United States and Europe, Foxtrot's new collection features eight custom mixes that deliver an elevated snacking experience, thanks to unique shapes, premium textures and bold, nostalgic flavors, the company stated. The mixes include sought-after Scandinavian candies — like the cult-favorite BUBS brand from Sweden — and feature everything from fruity foam mushrooms to tart rainbow belts and sour strawberry skulls. 

"We wanted to create something totally new and exciting for our gummy-obsessed customers — an indulgent experience that will have your taste buds zooming," said Kristen Pospychala, Foxtrot's senior director of merchandising. "These new mixes are bursting with vibrant colors, playful textures, and a delicious balance of sweet and sour flavors. They're as fun to eat as they are crave-worthy. We spent months curating these mixes, sourcing standout sweets from Europe and the U.S. to bring something fresh to our shelves." 

Foxtrot's gummy collection includes: 

  • Shroomies Mix: A nod to the internet-famous pink foam mushroom gummy, the mix is funky, novel and delightfully chewy. The mix is available in full and mini sizes.
  • Gummies for Breakfast Mix: Fried egg gummies, orange juice bottles and gummy "bacon" rainbow belts bring breakfast to consumers' candy bowl.
  • Spring Fling Mix: Flowers, butterflies, lemon-raspberry clocks and pencil bites celebrate the bright, breezy energy of spring in Chicago.
  • Swedish Sweeties Mix: A tribute to traditional Scandinavian candy culture — think fizzy skulls, dummies and strawberry-pomegranate chews. The mix is available in full and mini sizes.
  • Summer/Lollipop Mix: Coming this summer, the mix is bursting with sunshine vibes, and includes gummy lollipops, ice pops and fizzy bottles. 

To sweeten the launch, Foxtrot is kicking off a golden-ticket-style giveaway in Chicago and Dallas. Hidden inside select gummy bags are special tickets — including one ultimate ticket in each city that awards a full year of free gummies, delivered through monthly Foxtrot account credits for 12 months. Plus, 20 bonus tickets are hidden across both cities, each redeemable for an instant $50 gummy credit. 

Customers who discover a ticket must follow the redemption instructions printed inside to claim their reward. Limit one reward per customer.

Each mix was crafted to deliver a multisensory experience, with diverse textures, colors and flavor profiles that elevate the typical gummy into a gourmet treat, Foxtrot said.

The launch comes as part of Foxtrot’s continued commitment to spotlighting high-quality, globally inspired snacks and giving customers something new to discover with each visit. 

Headquartered in Chicago, Foxtrot Café & Market is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond with a focus on quality, community and convenience.

