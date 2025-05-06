Foxtrot's New Gummy Line Delivers Elevated Snacking Experience
Foxtrot's gummy collection includes:
- Shroomies Mix: A nod to the internet-famous pink foam mushroom gummy, the mix is funky, novel and delightfully chewy. The mix is available in full and mini sizes.
- Gummies for Breakfast Mix: Fried egg gummies, orange juice bottles and gummy "bacon" rainbow belts bring breakfast to consumers' candy bowl.
- Spring Fling Mix: Flowers, butterflies, lemon-raspberry clocks and pencil bites celebrate the bright, breezy energy of spring in Chicago.
- Swedish Sweeties Mix: A tribute to traditional Scandinavian candy culture — think fizzy skulls, dummies and strawberry-pomegranate chews. The mix is available in full and mini sizes.
- Summer/Lollipop Mix: Coming this summer, the mix is bursting with sunshine vibes, and includes gummy lollipops, ice pops and fizzy bottles.
To sweeten the launch, Foxtrot is kicking off a golden-ticket-style giveaway in Chicago and Dallas. Hidden inside select gummy bags are special tickets — including one ultimate ticket in each city that awards a full year of free gummies, delivered through monthly Foxtrot account credits for 12 months. Plus, 20 bonus tickets are hidden across both cities, each redeemable for an instant $50 gummy credit.
Customers who discover a ticket must follow the redemption instructions printed inside to claim their reward. Limit one reward per customer.
Each mix was crafted to deliver a multisensory experience, with diverse textures, colors and flavor profiles that elevate the typical gummy into a gourmet treat, Foxtrot said.
The launch comes as part of Foxtrot’s continued commitment to spotlighting high-quality, globally inspired snacks and giving customers something new to discover with each visit.
Headquartered in Chicago, Foxtrot Café & Market is a modern coffee shop and upscale market offering a curated selection of coffee, groceries and café products from local makers and beyond with a focus on quality, community and convenience.