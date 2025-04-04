Snacking Remains a Top Priority for Consumers Despite Economic Uncertainties

Healthier Options on the Rise

Consumers are increasingly seeking snacks that align with their dietary and wellness goals. Approximately 64.1% actively look for snacks perceived as "good for them," marking a 7.4% increase since 2020. Categories like yogurt, natural cheese chunks and high-protein options are experiencing robust growth due to their nutritional appeal.

Macroeconomic Influences Drive Value-Oriented Choices

Rising concerns about inflation and cost have led to more strategic purchasing practices. Consumers are still turning to multipack and variety options. In addition, sales growth of private label snacks is outpacing branded products in several core categories.

Innovation Fuels Consumer Demand

From functional snacks with health benefits to indulgent treats with nostalgic twists, brands are successfully appealing to diverse consumption needs. Viral flavor profiles such as ube, peri peri and matcha are fostering curiosity, while collaborations between brands are creating buzzworthy products.

Emerging Channels & Trends

Online sales of snacks continue to climb, with nearly 50% of consumers stating they are purchasing snacks online in 2024. Convenience, flexible delivery options and price-surfing behaviors have all contributed to the growing prominence of e-commerce in the snacking sector.

"Snacking has evolved beyond simply satisfying hunger; it has become less about impulse and more of a reflection of personal values, priorities, and lifestyle choices," Lyons Wyatt added. "From the rise of health-forward products to the experimental exploration of bold flavors, brands must adapt quickly to meet consumer needs and keep pace with shifting trends."

