f’real Sour Patch Kids Redberry Sherbet Shake

Slated to hit stores in February, f’real Foods is launching a new limited-time-only flavor, Sour Patch Kids Redberry Sherbet Shake. The frozen beverage company teamed up with Sour Patch Kids maker Mondelēz International Inc. to create the new beverage. Together, they developed a "sherbet shake" formulation with the consistency reminiscent of decadent sorbet, which tastes refreshingly punchy, according to the companies. The Sour Patch Kids Redberry Sherbet Shake also features the signature yellow and red Sour Patch Kids packaging.