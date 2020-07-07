Free Webcast Will Explore Leadership in Times of Crisis

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience Store News will host a free webcast on Tuesday, July 14 at 12:30 p.m. eastern time to explore the important issues of leadership, diversity and inclusion in the convenience store industry today.

Sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co., the webcast entitled "TWIC TALK: The Leadership Imperative,” will feature a panel of industry executives from CSNews’ Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) program. The featured panelists will include:

Sarah Alter , president and CEO, Network of Executive Women;

Deb Hall Lefevre , chief information officer, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.;

Jayne Rice , managing director and director of institutional sales, marketing & investor relations, Yesway; and

Alicia West, vice president, Midwest Region Sales, Altria Group Distribution Co.

“In this webcast, we are going to have a conversation about how companies can work toward recovery in the wake of COVID-19, the social justice movement, and other workplace issues that impact the economy and business today,” said CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo, who will serve as moderator.

Click here to register for this important webcast.

This fall, 53 female leaders in the convenience channel will be celebrated at the 2020 TWIC Awards Ceremony, taking place in October. TWIC is the first and only convenience store industry awards program that recognizes women making outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry.