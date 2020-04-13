Friendly Express Debuts New Loyalty Program

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Friendly Express Inc. is introducing Express Rewards, a new loyalty program integrated with private label debit on ZipLine's platform.

Express Rewards members and Express Debit users will receive incentives such as fuel discounts, surprise and delight offers, and clubs across the c-store operator's 42-store footprint.

Friendly Express is also partnering with ZipLine's Consumer Engagement team for brand strategy that includes naming and logo design, employee training, point-of-purchase strategy and design, and a wide range of campaign tactics designed to drive adoption. ZipLine's in-house creative services team is designing and producing all campaign materials.

"We're excited to offer a more robust loyalty program that will directly impact frequency of visits and basket size," said Danny Smith, president of Friendly Express. "By having one platform and enrollment process for payment and rewards, we’ll offer a more convenient and effective way to build loyalty."

Alpharetta, Ga.-based ZipLine helps merchants build consumer loyalty and market share with custom debit payment, rewards, and gift card programs. Some of its other c-store retailer clients include Circle K and Speedway.

With headquarters in Waycross, Friendly Express operates locations throughout southeast Georgia.