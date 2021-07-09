New from Frontier Brands, the Frontier XL is an all-natural corona-sized cigar made with premium Nicaragua and Dominican tobacco fillers. The product is initially being offered in two flavors — Russian Cream and Sweet Aromatic — with additional flavors to come early next year. Wrapped in Ecuadorian Connecticut shade wrappers, Frontier XL cigars come packaged in retail friendly stay-fresh pouches of three cigars. Each pouch is resealable to maintain freshness, and has a suggested retail price of $4.99 per pouch.