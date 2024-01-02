FuelCo Promotes Mobile App With Giveaway

YONKERS, N.Y. — Fuelco made the holidays happier for the winner of its recent promotional raffle for a new car.

Catherine Elezaj, a resident of Yonkers, won a Chevrolet Camaro after downloading the retailer's mobile app to receive discounted gasoline and the opportunity to take part in the raffle.

The company parked a Camaro at its Yonkers location at 651 Bronx River Road with a sign encouraging customers to download the app and take part in the raffle. The orange and green convertible Camaro features Fuelco's logo on its hood.

Additional winners included Sava DiGiacomo of White Plains, N.Y., who won a $500 Fuelco gift card, and Francisco Mejia of Bronx, N.Y., who won a $250 Fuelco gift card.

"Fuelco is committed to giving back to our community," said Danny Eljamal, operator of Fuelco's Yonkers location, which opened in October 2021. "We appreciate our customers who are willing to sign up for our app, which gives them super discounted prices on our gasoline. The Yonkers store has been an enormous success since we opened, and this Camaro giveaway allows to thank the public for patronizing our store."

Fuelco previously gave away a Camaro in 2021 at its Valhalla, N.Y., location. Fuelco hopes to raffle more cars as the chain expands.

Fuelco, with its Foodsmart convenience store brand, combines deeply discounted gasoline with a variety of organic, gluten-free and fair-trade snacks, along with convenience store staples. The company seeks to respond to evolving consumer tastes.

Headquartered in Thornwood, N.Y., Fuelco-Foodsmart operates three New York locations with a fourth opening soon. The Eljamal family owns more than 20 gasoline station locations, mostly located in Westchester County, N.Y. Haifa Eljamal also controls a company operating two restaurants at the Westchester County Airport.