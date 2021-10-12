Funny Water is an alcohol-infused water with natural flavors, electrolytes, antioxidants, and no bubbles. According to the product's founders, they saw opportunity for a non-carbonated, low-ABV alternative in a market increasingly dominated by hard seltzers and craft beers. Featuring a 3.75 percent ABV​​​​​​, ​Funny Water is most similar in taste to a spa water, with alcohol. It is available in 12-ounce variety packs that include three flavors: Watermelon, Citrus, and Cucumber Mint. The company plans on adding additional flavors, single flavor six-packs, and larger 16-ounce and 24-ounce packages.