Future of 7-Eleven Could Include an IPO

IRVING, Texas — Big changes could be coming to 7-Eleven Inc.

Reports indicate the $58 billion management buyout offer of Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. currently on the table would include plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of the North American convenience store business, according to BNN Bloomberg.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the news outlet reported the IPO is being considered as the optimal way to quickly pay down loans that would be extended by three of Japan's biggest banks in the buyout.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Junro Ito, son of Seven & i founder Masatoshi Ito and current vice president and representative director, and his private company Ito-Kogyo Co. Ltd., made the buyout proposal in late November. Ito-Kogyo currently holds a stake of approximately 8% in Seven & i, as Convenience Store News previously reported.