Future of 7-Eleven Could Include an IPO
The news of a possible IPO comes as the Tokyo-based parent company of 7-Eleven tries to fend off an acquisition bid by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Couche-Tard initially submitted a friendly, nonbinding proposal to Seven & i this summer. Seven & i subsequently rejected the $39 billion bid, responding that the offer failed to meet the company's standalone value or its opportunity to generate greater value in the near future.
Within a month, Couche-Tard upped its offer by 22% to roughly $47 billion — a bid it continues to stand by.
Laval, Quebec-based Couche-Tard is the parent company of the Circle K brand. Any acquisition would unite two of the largest convenience retailers in the world.
A 7-Eleven IPO would raise more than $6.65 billion in cash to help pay down the nearly $60 billion in loans by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and any other institutions, one person told the news outlet.
According to BNN Bloomberg, plans show that the Ito family and Itochu Corp. want to convince Seven & i's board to recommend their management buyout over Couche-Tard's proposal.
Seven & i intends to retain a stake in the business after any potential listing, some of the people added.
A representative for Seven & i wasn't immediately able to comment. Similarly the news outlet's attempts to contact the Ito family office didn't elicit a response.