Curtis launched the G4 GemX Narrow IntelliFresh Coffee Brewing System with FreshTrac, which is designed to maximize counter space and double an operator's foodservice coffee volume. It features two streamlined satellite dispensers in the same footprint, doubling batch brewing volume. At 10.5 inches wide, the GemX Narrow's two 1.5-gallon dispensers fit side by side, allowing operators to brew three gallons of their best-seller, or feature an additional specialty coffee variety in the same compact space. A rotating brew basket makes it easy to brew into either satellite without changing their position. Curtis' FreshTrac technology streamlines labor by replacing distracting, audible alarms and mechanical timers with a simple, intuitive and customizable system of three LEDs that glow and flash, letting operators track coffee freshness and volume from across the room.