Gas N Wash Partners With Chicago White Sox

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Gas N Wash is showcasing its hometown pride through a new, multiyear partnership with the Chicago White Sox.

The Tinley Park-based convenience retail chain signed on as the Official Car Wash Partner of the Chicago White Sox. The activation includes in-park messaging, digital marketing integrations and a new "Steal-A-Wash" home gameday promotion.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the Chicago White Sox, a team that shares our commitment to excellence and community engagement," said Len McEnery, Gas N Wash owner. "We've always prided ourselves on providing top-notch service to our customers, and this collaboration allows us to extend that same passion to the incredible fans of the Chicago White Sox."

