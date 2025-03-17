 Skip to main content

Gas N Wash Partners With Chicago White Sox

Fans can score a free wash at participating locations when the team steals a base during a home game.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Gas N Wash & Chicago White Sox

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Gas N Wash is showcasing its hometown pride through a new, multiyear partnership with the Chicago White Sox.

The Tinley Park-based convenience retail chain signed on as the Official Car Wash Partner of the Chicago White Sox. The activation includes in-park messaging, digital marketing integrations and a new "Steal-A-Wash" home gameday promotion.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the Chicago White Sox, a team that shares our commitment to excellence and community engagement," said Len McEnery, Gas N Wash owner. "We've always prided ourselves on providing top-notch service to our customers, and this collaboration allows us to extend that same passion to the incredible fans of the Chicago White Sox."

[Read more: Gas N Wash Unveils Enhanced Mobile App Following Successful Soft Launch]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

White Sox fans can enjoy a free Gas N Wash car wash at participating locations when the team steals a base during a game at Rate Field. By engaging digitally with the "Steal-A-Wash" promotion, fans will receive a unique code, redeemable for a complimentary car wash exclusively through the Gas N Wash mobile app. 

The partnership also features prominent branding across Rate Field, including in-park messaging, a presence on the Dan Ryan Board and home plate rotational signage.

"As a local, family-owned business that mirrors our passion and loyalty to White Sox fans, Gas N Wash is a perfect fit to join our roster of partners," said George McDoniel, White Sox senior director of corporate partnerships sales development. "With fans driving in for games from across Chicagoland, the ‘Steal A Wash' promotion adds an extra layer of excitement to make stolen bases at Rate Field even more rewarding."

Gas N Wash operates fuel, convenience and car wash services at 33 locations across the Chicagoland area. 

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Family Express Begins Expansion With New Prototype

The chain's first prefabricated and modularized convenience store will open in Ligonier, Ind.
Family Express store prototype

Seven & i Holdings & Couche-Tard Explore Possible Divestitures

The companies will collaborate on identifying stores that could be sold, as well as potential buyers.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Seven & i Reportedly to See Changes at the Top

Inside sources say president and CEO Ryuichi Isaka will step down and be replaced by a current board member; however, the company said no decision has been made.
Seven & i Holdings Logo

Couche-Tard Makes Moves in Japan

A new subsidiary is the first step in establishing an office in the country.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Owl logo

Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds