Gas N Wash Partners With Chicago White Sox
White Sox fans can enjoy a free Gas N Wash car wash at participating locations when the team steals a base during a game at Rate Field. By engaging digitally with the "Steal-A-Wash" promotion, fans will receive a unique code, redeemable for a complimentary car wash exclusively through the Gas N Wash mobile app.
The partnership also features prominent branding across Rate Field, including in-park messaging, a presence on the Dan Ryan Board and home plate rotational signage.
"As a local, family-owned business that mirrors our passion and loyalty to White Sox fans, Gas N Wash is a perfect fit to join our roster of partners," said George McDoniel, White Sox senior director of corporate partnerships sales development. "With fans driving in for games from across Chicagoland, the ‘Steal A Wash' promotion adds an extra layer of excitement to make stolen bases at Rate Field even more rewarding."
Gas N Wash operates fuel, convenience and car wash services at 33 locations across the Chicagoland area.