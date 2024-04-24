Gas N Wash Unveils Enhanced Mobile App Following Successful Soft Launch

"With over 30 locations, launching an app and updated rewards program wasn't about checking boxes. We understood the importance of doing this right," said Laura Krawisz, vice president of marketing at Gas N Wash. "Our team is working diligently to build an app-centric and loyalty-focused culture, and we’re proud of what we've achieved."

Designed with savings and convenience in mind, the app provides users with several features, including a rewards program which enables members to save at the pump, collect cash back on in-store purchases and earn complimentary car washes. Lenny's Lane, a mobile racing game, also offers opportunities to win coins redeemable for candy and snacks, courtesy of Mondelēz International.

Additionally, the app now offers exclusive coupons for free items across beverage, snack and candy categories, along with car wash subscriptions that provide even greater fuel savings.

During the soft launch phase, a decision was made to enhance the original rewards program and migrate to Paytronix as the new loyalty host. The transition was accomplished without disruption to app users, the company stated.

"Laura [Krawisz] and her team are doing everything our data suggests you should do," commented Bill Bustin, head of customer success at Rovertown. "As a former retailer, it's very exciting to see what they're achieving. The Gas N Wash app is one of the most successful in this industry and will continue to set new standards."

The Gas N Wash app is currently available on iOS and Android.

[Read more: Smith Oil Enhances Mobile App]

Headquartered in the Chicago suburbs, Gas N Wash is a family-owned chain which provides fuel and convenience services 24/7/365, with extended daily car wash hours. Many locations also feature beer caves, wine and liquor, and 24-hour video gaming.