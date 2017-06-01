Press enter to search
Close search

GasBuddy Business Pages Market Share Intelligence Solutions

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

GasBuddy Business Pages Market Share Intelligence Solutions

Includes competitive benchmarking at the regional and national levels on metrics.
GasBuddy Business Pages Market Share Intelligence Solutions

GasBuddy Business Pages, the smartphone app company’s B2B Retailer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), is now offering major fuel retailers and convenience store chains a competitive advantage with new Market Share Intelligence solutions. Key features include: competitive benchmarking at the regional and national levels on metrics; new proprietary Competitive Index (CI); and a Brand Engagement metric at the station or brand level that directly correlates to increasing foot traffic.

Other Popular Products

Snickers Hunger Bars

Snickers Hunger Bars
Checkout-Free AI Shopping

Checkout-Free AI Shopping System