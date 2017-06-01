GasBuddy Business Pages Market Share Intelligence Solutions

GasBuddy Business Pages Market Share Intelligence SolutionsIncludes competitive benchmarking at the regional and national levels on metrics.
GasBuddy Business Pages, the smartphone app company’s B2B Retailer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), is now offering major fuel retailers and convenience store chains a competitive advantage with new Market Share Intelligence solutions. Key features include: competitive benchmarking at the regional and national levels on metrics; new proprietary Competitive Index (CI); and a Brand Engagement metric at the station or brand level that directly correlates to increasing foot traffic.