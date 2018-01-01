GasBuddy Car Profile Feature

GasBuddy, the smartphone app that connects more than 70 million drivers with the perfect pit stop, unveils a new Car Profile feature, which provides drivers an easy way to track and be notified of important vehicle recall information. Drivers can now access the new "My Car" section of the GasBuddy in-app profile section. After entering their VIN number or the year, make and model of their car, drivers will automatically receive important recall information and notifications about their vehicle. Recall information is easily accessible in a list format so that drivers can see past and current recall notifications over the lifetime of the vehicle, and sign up to receive future vehicle notifications.