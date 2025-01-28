GasBuddy Extends Payments Program Into C-stores
Key benefits of the Pay with GasBuddy+ card include:
- Saving up to 33 cents per gallon with the card, including 3 cents per gallon on every fill-up and 5 cents per gallon at select gas stations; up to 30 cents per gallon with an activated Deal Alert; and saving 3 cents per gallon for every $25 spend on nonfuel purchases inside c-stores
- The opportunity to save up to 50 cents per gallon with an activated Deal Alert with Pay with GasBuddy+ Premium
- Guaranteed fuel savings nationwide where Mastercard is accepted
"The Pay with GasBuddy+ card isn't just another fuel card — it's a strategic bridge connecting consumer convenience with unprecedented value for both GasBuddy users and brand partners," said Todd Gulbransen, senior vice president and general manager, consumer programs at parent company PDI Technologies. "By seamlessly integrating personalized offers, real-time spending insights, and exclusive partner benefits, we're transforming how people interact with their savings tools at the fuel and convenience locations they choose."
The Pay with GasBuddy+ card is powered by Corpay, a global corporate payments company whose services include issuing fuel cards to customers and providing advanced technology to facilitate, monitor and control transactions made at retailers. The card is issued by Fifth Third Bank.
U.S. drivers can learn more and sign up for the Pay with GasBuddy+ card for free at gasbuddy.com/pay, with no credit check required.
GasBuddy, a PDI Technologies company, has delivered more than $3.5 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000-plus stations, offering cashback rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the United States. GasBuddy has been downloaded more than 100 million times.