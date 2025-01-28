GasBuddy Extends Payments Program Into C-stores

DALLAS — GasBuddy is launching a new Pay with GasBuddy+ card, a first-of-its-kind fuel card that offers drivers discounts of up to 33 cents per gallon on fuel purchases.

The card extends the reach of the Pay with GasBuddy program into the convenience store, enabling consumers to earn extra savings with nonfuel purchases everywhere Mastercard is accepted.

The Pay with GasBuddy+ card goes beyond traditional fuel discounts, offering drivers a powerful savings tool that can make a significant impact on annual expenses, the company said. It's estimated that Americans spend an average of $2,000 to $4,000 on fuel annually, which means that cardholders have the chance to save hundreds of dollars each year.

