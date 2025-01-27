RaceTrac Adds Cardless Payment Option for Professional Drivers

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is giving professional drivers a new, seamless way to pay for fuel with the introduction of the 10-4 by WEX mobile app.

The cardless payment solution is available at all travel centers and extended diesel offering (EDO) stores, offering an accessible and innovative option tailored to the needs of independent owner-operators, the convenience and fuel retailer said.

The 10-4 by WEX app provides a mobile-based platform that allows drivers to pay for fuel securely and efficiently without the need for a physical card. The platform offers nationwide diesel discounts to independent, small business and large enterprise truckers. Unlike traditional fleet cards, this solution does not require a credit check, making it a practical alternative for owner-operators who may face barriers to obtaining other payment options. Users simply upload the debit or credit card of their choice and start saving with no transaction fees.

"The 10-4 by WEX app is an efficient solution for many of our professional driver guests including independent owner-operators and other small trucking operations," said Nick LaFalce, fleet marketing manager for RaceTrac and RaceWay. "With an expanding variety of payment methods at the pump, we hope to gain loyal customers and offer frictionless transactions with instant savings at the pump for all professional drivers — in whatever ways work best for their business."