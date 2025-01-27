RaceTrac Adds Cardless Payment Option for Professional Drivers
By integrating 10-4 by WEX into its payment options, RaceTrac demonstrates its dedication to supporting the diverse needs of truck drivers, providing a convenient and secure way to manage fuel expenses, the company stated. The partnership also highlights the chain’s focus on leveraging innovative technologies to enhance the fueling experience for drivers.
"On average, independent truckers spend approximately $50,000 on fuel every year — almost a third of their total expenses and that’s even before anything is left over for themselves — which is why every cent matters," said Tim Hampton, senior vice president and general manager of over-the-road at WEX. "With RaceTrac now accepting 10-4 by WEX, together we aim to support these important pillars of America’s economy by putting money back in their pockets with every gallon purchased — and keeping it simple so they can get back on the road fast."
The 10-4 by WEX mobile app is free and available in the Google Play Store or the App Store.
Portland, Maine-based WEX is a global commerce platform that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential.
Based in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.