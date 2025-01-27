 Skip to main content

RaceTrac Adds Cardless Payment Option for Professional Drivers

The 10-4 by WEX mobile app is available at all its travel centers and extended diesel offering stores.
Danielle Romano
RaceTrac storefront

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is giving professional drivers a new, seamless way to pay for fuel with the introduction of the 10-4 by WEX mobile app.

The cardless payment solution is available at all travel centers and extended diesel offering (EDO) stores, offering an accessible and innovative option tailored to the needs of independent owner-operators, the convenience and fuel retailer said.

The 10-4 by WEX app provides a mobile-based platform that allows drivers to pay for fuel securely and efficiently without the need for a physical card. The platform offers nationwide diesel discounts to independent, small business and large enterprise truckers. Unlike traditional fleet cards, this solution does not require a credit check, making it a practical alternative for owner-operators who may face barriers to obtaining other payment options. Users simply upload the debit or credit card of their choice and start saving with no transaction fees.

"The 10-4 by WEX app is an efficient solution for many of our professional driver guests including independent owner-operators and other small trucking operations," said Nick LaFalce, fleet marketing manager for RaceTrac and RaceWay. "With an expanding variety of payment methods at the pump, we hope to gain loyal customers and offer frictionless transactions with instant savings at the pump for all professional drivers — in whatever ways work best for their business."

By integrating 10-4 by WEX into its payment options, RaceTrac demonstrates its dedication to supporting the diverse needs of truck drivers, providing a convenient and secure way to manage fuel expenses, the company stated. The partnership also highlights the chain’s focus on leveraging innovative technologies to enhance the fueling experience for drivers.

"On average, independent truckers spend approximately $50,000 on fuel every year — almost a third of their total expenses and that’s even before anything is left over for themselves — which is why every cent matters," said Tim Hampton, senior vice president and general manager of over-the-road at WEX. "With RaceTrac now accepting 10-4 by WEX, together we aim to support these important pillars of America’s economy by putting money back in their pockets with every gallon purchased — and keeping it simple so they can get back on the road fast."

The 10-4 by WEX mobile app is free and available in the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Portland, Maine-based WEX is a global commerce platform that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential.

Based in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

