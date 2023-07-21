GasBuddy Keeps Cars Rolling Through New Partnership

DALLAS — GasBuddy entered into a new agreement with CSC ServiceWorks to raise awareness on the importance of properly inflated tires and to make it easy for drivers to find air pumps directly in the GasBuddy app.

Through the partnership, drivers receive reminders about checking their tire pressure, then use the GasBuddy app to locate and navigate to the nearest air pump when needed.

[Read more: Supplier Spotlights: GasBuddy, Swedish Match & NCR]

CSC ServiceWorks is a consumer services platform company that provides air vending services at convenience stores and gas stations, along with commercial laundry solutions to multifamily housing and educational facilities with more than 1.4 million machines in service.

"Adding the ability to locate air pumps reinforces GasBuddy's commitment to help drivers save money on gas and take care of their vehicles to stay safe," said Yannick Lord, vice president of product for GasBuddy. "GasBuddy isn't just a gas-finding app anymore; it's a well-rounded fuel savings platform that can help drivers save hundreds on vehicle-related costs."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a tire 25 percent below its recommended pressure is three times as likely to be involved in a crash, while a tire 25 percent higher than recommended pressure is twice as likely to be involved in a crash than properly inflated tires. Fuel efficiency also drops by 0.4 percent for every one-psi that tires are under-inflated.

Particularly during warmer months when weather can be unpredictable and heat can increase tire pressure, GasBuddy recommends drivers monitor tire pressure monthly or before long road trips, and not solely rely on the vehicle's electronic sensor that will only indicate if a tire is under-inflated.

[Read more: Motorists Save $10M on Fuel Through Pay With GasBuddy]

To locate air pumps in their area, drivers should navigate to the "Find Gas" tab in the app and tap on the Station Details page. If the station offers air pumps, a button to activate will be available. The app can be downloaded here.

Acquired by PDI Technologies in 2021, GasBuddy is a North American fuel savings platform that provides real-time gas price information at more than 150,000 stations and offers cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners and through the Pay with GasBuddy payments card.