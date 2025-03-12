Generational Shifts in Food Trends to Be Explored at 2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

The most difficult generation to service, he said, is the baby boomers. "While they value quality, their traditional expectations can be challenging," he explained. "C-stores often struggle to provide the 'from-scratch' or full-meal experiences they may prefer.'

Boomers also may be less receptive to the rapid technological changes that drive ordering and promotion in the convenience channel today. Stores that primarily focus on quick, on-the-go items may not resonate with this generation, which can't be ignored due to its huge spending power.

However, the most important generations for c-stores to serve effectively are the Gen Zers and millennials. "These younger generations are the driving force behind the growth of c-store food sales," Farley said. "They prioritize convenience, speed and diverse food options, making them frequent c-store visitors. Their reliance on technology means that c-stores must have strong digital platforms, mobile apps and social media presence."

Additionally, millennials and Gen Zers are very open to trying new food trends and diverse food options, so c-stores that provide these items will be more successful, he said.

Joining Farley to discuss the real-life generational challenges in today's market will be a panel of convenience foodservice retailers, including Phillip Santini, senior director of advertising and foodservice for York, Pa.-based Rutter's, and Ryan Krebs, senior director of foodservice for Tupelo, Miss.-based Sprint Mart.

Along with this session on serving multiple generations of customers, the 10th annual CFX event will feature a packed agenda of retailers and foodservice experts sharing ideas and best practices to grow category sales and profits. The theme for this year's conference is "Firing Up a Foodservice Culture." Additional educational sessions will tackle:

Taking a Holistic Approach to Culture

Competitive Differentiation in 2025 & Beyond

Garnering New Customers Through Menu Innovation

The Power of Beverages

Practical Strategies to Optimize Your Foodservice Growth

Shaping the Future of C-store Foodservice

As in previous years, CFX 2025 also will include the fun, insightful food and store tours that are a trademark of this event; the highly praised Power Hour of one-on-one business meetings among attendees; and the presentation of CSNews' annual Foodservice Innovators Awards.

Attendance is by invitation only. Convenience store retailers may request an invite from Don Longo at [email protected]. Sponsorships are available for suppliers, distributors and solution providers. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Sandra Parente, Group Publisher/SVP, NA Convenience, at [email protected].

