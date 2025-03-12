 Skip to main content

Generational Shifts in Food Trends to Be Explored at 2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

A retailer panel at the May event will discuss how to navigate the evolving landscape.
Don Longo
2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

DENVER — In today's rapidly changing marketplace, convenience stores are at the forefront of evolving consumer trends, particularly in the food sector. These changes, driven by the diverse needs and preferences of baby boomers, Gen Xers, millennials and Gen Zers, don't have to impede the growth of a convenience retailer's foodservice business.

"It's fascinating how food consumption varies across generations," said Kevin Farley, former chief operating officer of GSP Retail and a current independent c-store consultant, noting that while older generations might prioritize quality and tradition, younger generations often seek a balance of value and unique food experiences.

"Younger generations (Gen Z, millennials) tend to prioritize convenience due to busy lifestyles. This translates to increased consumption of ready-to-eat meals and drinks, meal kits and food delivery services," he added. 

Farley will moderate a retailer panel entitled "Navigating the Evolving Landscape: Generational Shifts in Food Trends in the Convenience Channel" at Convenience Store News2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX), being held May 8-9 in Denver.

The most difficult generation to service, he said, is the baby boomers. "While they value quality, their traditional expectations can be challenging," he explained. "C-stores often struggle to provide the 'from-scratch' or full-meal experiences they may prefer.' 

Boomers also may be less receptive to the rapid technological changes that drive ordering and promotion in the convenience channel today. Stores that primarily focus on quick, on-the-go items may not resonate with this generation, which can't be ignored due to its huge spending power.

However, the most important generations for c-stores to serve effectively are the Gen Zers and millennials. "These younger generations are the driving force behind the growth of c-store food sales," Farley said. "They prioritize convenience, speed and diverse food options, making them frequent c-store visitors. Their reliance on technology means that c-stores must have strong digital platforms, mobile apps and social media presence."

Additionally, millennials and Gen Zers are very open to trying new food trends and diverse food options, so c-stores that provide these items will be more successful, he said. 

Joining Farley to discuss the real-life generational challenges in today's market will be a panel of convenience foodservice retailers, including Phillip Santini, senior director of advertising and foodservice for York, Pa.-based Rutter's, and Ryan Krebs, senior director of foodservice for Tupelo, Miss.-based Sprint Mart.

Along with this session on serving multiple generations of customers, the 10th annual CFX event will feature a packed agenda of retailers and foodservice experts sharing ideas and best practices to grow category sales and profits. The theme for this year's conference is "Firing Up a Foodservice Culture." Additional educational sessions will tackle:  

  • Taking a Holistic Approach to Culture
  • Competitive Differentiation in 2025 & Beyond
  • Garnering New Customers Through Menu Innovation
  • The Power of Beverages
  • Practical Strategies to Optimize Your Foodservice Growth
  • Shaping the Future of C-store Foodservice

As in previous years, CFX 2025 also will include the fun, insightful food and store tours that are a trademark of this event; the highly praised Power Hour of one-on-one business meetings among attendees; and the presentation of CSNews' annual Foodservice Innovators Awards.

Attendance is by invitation only. Convenience store retailers may request an invite from Don Longo at [email protected]. Sponsorships are available for suppliers, distributors and solution providers. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Sandra Parente, Group Publisher/SVP, NA Convenience, at [email protected].

Visit the event site for more information on CFX 2025.

