Genmega Universal Kiosk 2

Building on the success of the original, Genmega Inc.'s Universal Kiosk 2 introduces greater flexibility and functionality. Customers can mix and match the components they need to create a custom kiosk to fit virtually any self-service need. Options include cryptocurrency, check cashing, food ordering, sports betting, parking garages, and more. The Universal Kiosk 2 benefits from the same high-level testing, software development standards and EMV certifications as the original Universal Kiosk and Genmega's ATMs. It also shares the same components as these products, reducing the need to stock a variety of specialty parts. An integrated topper eliminates the need to add additional signage for advertising.