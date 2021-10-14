GetGo Café + Market Expands Thanksgiving Menu

PITTSBURGH — GetGo Café + Market is bringing non-traditional choices to the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The convenience store retailer added the Pilgrim Go Bowl and the Pilgrim Go Ritto, a stuffed burrito, to its menu alongside its fall-favorite Pilgrim Sub.

"For many of our customers, the annual arrival of the Pilgrim Sub is as much a part of fall as football tailgates and hayrides," said Jon Cox, GetGo vice president and chief merchant. "The addition of the Pilgrim Go Bowl and Pilgrim Go Ritto give our customers the opportunity to enjoy the Pilgrim's unique flavor combination in new, fun and convenient ways."

Similar to the Pilgrim Sub, the Pilgrim Go Bowl and Pilgrim Go Ritto include oven-roasted turkey, gravy, melted Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, cranberry sauce, and secret recipe stuffing bread or savory stuffing.

All three items are available at most GetGo locations through Nov. 27.

Pittsburgh-based GetGo operates 265 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.