GetGo Café + Market Fuels Back to School Savings

PITTSBURGH — GetGo Café + Market plans to offer a major fuel discount in anticipation of the back-to-school season.

Beginning Aug. 17 and running through Aug. 20, all grades of fuel, including diesel, will be 50 cents off the posted per-gallon price when customers pay with myPerks Pay Direct or AdvantagePay at every GetGo location.

"This is a season of change for our guests. With students going back to college and parents getting back into the school routine, we hope this discount alleviates some of that stress," said Joel Hirschboeck, senior vice president of fuel. "AdvantagePay and myPerks Pay Direct members get up to 30 cents off every single day, and we're proud to offer special seasonal discounts to make these seasons of life a little bit easier."

The new myPerks Pay Direct program is an updated version of AdvantagePay, offering the same everyday savings on fuel but with the added option to also use on purchases inside GetGo, Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

Aside from the current offer, myPerks Pay Direct and AdvantagePay members receive discounts of up to 30 cents per gallon every day. myPerks members can also earn an extra "perk" per dollar spent at all GetGo, Giant Eagle and Market District locations now until Labor Day, which allows those customers to earn double the perks on everyday groceries. The latest benefit for members includes a new wave of Price Lock items announced last week.

GetGo has been price sensitive to drivers' needs during other high traffic periods this summer. Previously, the brand celebrated Fourth of July by pricing regular unleaded gasoline at $2.75 per gallon for members.

GetGo is encouraging current AdvantagePay members to upgrade to the newer myPerks Pay Direct as the back-to-school offer is just one of several exclusive discounts and bonuses planned for the myPerks program throughout the year.

Pittsburgh-based GetGo has more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. It is owned and operated by Giant Eagle Inc.