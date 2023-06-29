GetGo Eases Fourth of July Travel With Fuel Discounts

PITTSBURGH — GetGo Café + Café is bringing Fourth of July weekend drivers relief at the pump with fuel discounts.

From June 30 through July 4, GetGo will offer a fuel discount to all Advantage Pay and myPerks customers. The deal will offer regular unleaded gas for just $2.75 per gallon, and the same cents-off discount will apply to all other fuel grades including premium and diesel. For example, if the posted price of regular unleaded is $3.45 per gallon, the discount for the $2.75 myPerks Pay Direct price will be 70 cents; in that scenario, all other grades of fuel will be discounted 70 cents off their respective posted prices for myPerks Pay Direct members.

The deal applies to GetGo's 260 convenience stores across western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia and Maryland.

"At GetGo, our guests are at the center of everything we do, from providing those last-minute convenience items to fueling vacation travel," said Joel Hirschboeck, senior vice president of fuel. "We're proud our stores can help facilitate Fourth of July plans, and this deep discount will allow our neighbors to spend less on fuel and focus more on celebrations with friends and family."

The discounted fuel price is only available to myPerks Pay Direct and AdvantagePay members. Both programs are extensions of parent company Giant Eagle Inc.'s myPerks loyalty platform, allowing those who enroll to electronically pay for fuel and grocery purchases directly from their bank accounts.

AdvantagePay launched in 2019 and myPerks Pay Direct is an improved version of the program launched earlier this year. With myPerks Pay Direct, members get the same everyday fuel discounts of up to 30 cents off the posted per-gallon price as AdvantagePay members, but with the added option of paying for purchases at Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

GetGo encourages current AdvantagePay members to upgrade to myPerks Pay Direct because this is the first of several exclusive discounts and bonuses planned for myPerks Pay Direct members throughout the summer. Beginning on July 6 and running for a limited time, members will get an extra perk per dollar when they use myPerks Pay Direct for purchases inside any GetGo, Giant Eagle or Market District location.

Enrollment in myPerks Pay Direct is free at myPerks.com/pay.

Giant Eagle and GetGo are headquartered in Pittsburgh.