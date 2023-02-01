GetGo Café + Market Opens First New Build With Drive-Thru Service

PITTSBURGH — GetGo Café + Market will be hosting a grand opening to celebrate its newest location in Mentor, Ohio. The convenience store is the first GetGo location built from the ground up with a drive-thru lane.

"We're so excited to celebrate the opening of our newest GetGo Café + Market," said Brandon Daniels, GetGo public relations manager. "We're all about fresh food, and with this drive-thru lane, we're thrilled to bring the Mentor community our delicious made-to-order menu with the convenience you'd expect from GetGo."

The grand opening celebration will begin on Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. at 6800 Center Street, with a giant sub-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Festivities will include live music, giveaways, raffle drawings, food and beverage samples, and celebrity appearances.

Guests attending the ceremony will be treated to a prize wheel with a variety of GetGo merchandise and coupons, along with samples of GetGo's made-to-order appetizers and entrees. Several vendors will also be onsite offering free samples and merchandise as well.

Ohio football legend Josh Cribbs will be the celebrity guest team member on drive-thru duty, helping to fulfill orders from 1-2 p.m. He will also be available to take selfies and sign autographs.

Ahmaad Crump, the on-court host for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers will be part of the celebration from noon to 1 p.m. GetGo's mascot, Lil' Tot, will be joined by the Cavaliers' mascot, Sir CC, at that time for photographs.

In honor of Groundhog Day, Lil' Tot's handler will ask Lil' Tot if he sees his shadow. If he does, guests will receive four weeks of opportunities to win Cavs tickets and signed merchandise.

In addition to celebrating the new store, GetGo will present a donation to Hunger Network, Cuyahoga County's second largest emergency food distribution and recovery organization. To supplement this donation, the company launched its "Buy a Sub, Share the Love" initiative in which $1 of every sub purchased in February (up to $2,500) will be donated to the organization.

Pittsburgh-based GetGo is a food-first convenience store with more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. It is owned and operated by Giant Eagle Inc.