GetGo Gets Its Hometown Community Involved in Summer Slushie Cup Design

PITTSBURGH — GetGo Café + Market is gearing up for summer fun, commissioning four Pittsburgh-area artists to come up with a winning new Spiked Slushies cup design.

Now through April 25, guests can visit GetGoSpikedSlushies.com to vote on their favorite design to determine which piece of artwork will be featured on the cups through the summer.

Among the artists commissioned are Cameron Schmidt (@icammf), Jeanine Murch (@jeaninemurch), Ashante Josey (@ashante_dj) and Cody Sabol (@codysabolart).

"Our team has always been inspired by the talent of our local arts community and we're excited to now bring that experience to our guests in a unique way," said GetGo Vice President and Chief Merchant Jon Cox. "The addition of an original art piece on GetGo's Spiked Slushies cups this summer is only the beginning of what we hope will be a long-lasting partnership with the arts community. As part of that commitment, GetGo is also making a $5,000 donation to support the programming of The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council."

Currently, 46 locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio are now selling the refreshing, quick-frozen malt beverages that are made with premium alcohol brands like Seagram's Escapes, Smirnoff Ice, Mike's Harder Lemonade and more.

Each GetGo location that offers spiked slushies carries two to six flavor options, including everyday and limited-time selections. They are available in 20-ounce and 32-ounce cups, with a new 64-ounce Party Bag option coming soon.

GetGo's spiked slushies program launched in 2019. The retailer exceeded its financial projections for spiked slushies by nearly 400 percent during the first 12 months, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Based in Pittsburgh, GetGo operates more than 266 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.