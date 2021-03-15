GetGo Will Expand Spiked Slushies Program After First-Year Success

PITTSBURGH — GetGo is expanding its Café + Market's spiked slushies program with more flavors at more locations following a successful first year.

Currently, 46 GetGo locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania offer the quick-frozen malt beverages that are made with premium alcohol brands such as Seagram's Escapes, Smirnoff Ice, Mike's Harder Lemonade and more.

The retailer first launched its spiked slushies program in late 2019.

"GetGo guests trust us to deliver high quality, innovative food and beverage products. They have overwhelmingly shown our team that the spiked slushies are a drink they are enjoying and want more of," said Jim Workman, GetGo spokesperson. "We've exceeded our financial projections for the Spiked Slushies by nearly 400 percent during the first 12 months."

Each GetGo location that offers spiked slushies carries two to six flavor options, including everyday and limited-time selections. St. Patty's Brew is a popular limited-edition flavor for the month of March.

Spiked slushies are available in 20-ounce and 32-ounce cups, with a new 64-ounce Party Bag option coming soon.

Based in Pittsburgh, GetGo operates more than 266 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.