GetUpside C-Store Product

GetUpside officially launched its new c-store product at the 2019 NACS Show. Using personalized offers delivered through the GetUpside mobile app, the solution incentivizes new customers to visit gas stations on the platform, and incentivizes existing customers to visit more often. Once a customer is at the pump, the app sends real-time notifications to capitalize on moments to bring him or her into the store, where GetUpside's machine learning platform recommends bundles to further increase basket size. The platform uses anonymized card information to help retailers personalize each customer's experience.