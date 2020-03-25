Giant Eagle's GetGo Stores Adding Plexiglass Dividers at Checkout

PITTSBURGH — As social distancing continues to be a vital element in slowing the spread of COVID-19, Giant Eagle Inc. is modifying checkout areas in its GetGo, Giant Eagle and Market District supermarket and pharmacy locations by installing pieces of plexiglass to each register and customer service counter.

The plexiglass will be affixed to each register and placed at its pharmacy and customer service counters to serve as a divider between guests and the team members processing their transactions.

In continuing to take precautions to ensure the highest levels of sanitization in its stores, and taking steps to be more mindful of social distancing, Giant Eagle also temporarily paused the use of reusable bags and its fuelperks+ "one perk per reusable bag used" promotion.

Additionally, the retailer installed floor indicators and signage at checkout lanes, visually indicating appropriate social distance between guests.

"These are just a few examples of the steps we are taking to safeguard the health and wellbeing of both our team members and guests," said Dan Donovan, Giant Eagle spokesperson. "We are not wavering in our commitment to providing an unparalleled guest service or a future free of single-use plastics, but rather are asking our guests to take this opportunity to help us promote the safest shopping experience possible."

Based in Pittsburgh, Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.