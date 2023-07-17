Gilbarco Veeder-Root Launches Rebranding for Retail Solutions Business

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gilbarco Veeder-Root Retail Solutions has a new name: Invenco by GVR.

The rebranded worldwide retail and payment technology leader brings together Gilbarco Veeder-Root's (GVR) time-tested Retail Solutions business with best-in-class technology from recently acquired Invenco, according to the company.

Invenco by GVR seeks to be the operating system for convenience retail by providing retailers with agile technology solutions that will allow them to increase productivity and drive consumer engagement.

"We continuously strive to better serve convenience retailers in new, innovative ways," said Karthik Ganapathi, president of Invenco by GVR. "As Invenco by GVR, we will be the operating system for convenience retail. Invenco by GVR reflects our overarching strategy to connect, manage, and scale convenience retail and the mobility ecosystem. We couldn't be more excited about the incredible opportunities that lie ahead as we redefine convenience together with our customers."

Invenco by GVR has a global footprint with industry-leading point-of-sale systems, payment solutions, site automations, workflows and cloud services. These solutions will be integrated into the iNFX retail operating system to enable digital agility and rapidly deploy new capabilities to our customers. Invenco by GVR Solutions can currently be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries.

As part of the rebranding, Passport, Orpak, Insite360 and DOMS will be part of the Invenco by BVR brand moving forward and will begin integrating with iNFX, Invenco's retail operating system, to seamlessly deliver flexible and modular solutions.

With products and solutions offered from Invenco by GVR, customers can easily introduce new consumer features, manage changes, navigate regulations, manage sites and assets remotely, and scale operations rapidly, the company said.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., Gilbarco Veeder-Root offers a broad range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office.