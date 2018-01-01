New from Tomlinson Industries, the Glenray Mini Warmer is a 5.3-quart version of its Glenray Kettle. The Mini Warmer is ideal for niche items and provides flexibility to try new things in smaller batches, the company noted. It enables smaller operations to offer soups, stews, sauces, gravies and dips, while occupying a smaller footprint. Available in corrosion-resistant black or stainless steel, the Mini Warmer ships complete with a removable stainless-steel insert and heavy-duty, stainless-steel hinged lid.