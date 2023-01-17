Global Convenience Store Sales See Year-Over-Year Growth

CHICAGO and ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Convenience store markets all over the world grew over the last year, according to the third quarterly global convenience retailing industry report from NACS and NielsenIQ.

The report features industry-leading data, macro trends and analysis for 35 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Central and South America. The expanded third quarter report also includes the addition of measurements from Central and South America plus category-specific analysis across the tobacco category.

All but two countries included in the report saw gains in c-store sales during Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021, the report found. Additionally, many countries' Q3 2022 growth rates nearly doubled or tripled their rates from Q2 2022.

The report also touched on global challenges. Inflation continues to be a major issue for c-stores around the world, but its overall impact on sales is highly regionalized.

"The 'Third-Quarter Global Convenience Store Industry Report' is the most comprehensive global report available," said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour. "This new report provides insights into how different regions of the world are impacted by broad economic trends and which categories are driving growth."

There are more than 1 million c-stores globally. The NACS/NielsenIQ Third-Quarter Global Convenience Store Industry Report uncovers the global issues, opportunities and challenges and contributes to a global understanding of trends impacting individual trade areas for the global convenience store industry.

"The last two years have seen unprecedented disruptions across the global retail and consumer products industries," said Jamie Clarke, head of North American retail at NielsenIQ. "To help convenience store retailers globally, I am thrilled to add category-specific analysis to the report moving forward. This new in-depth analysis leans into the data to uncover insights and understand what is shifting and how things are changing in the convenience industry."

The full report is available for download here.

Chicago-based NielsenIQ, part of Advent International's portfolio, is a global information services company with operations in 90-plus markets, covering more than 90 percent of the world's population.

NielsenIQ and NACS announced an enrichment of their existing relationship in February. NielsenIQ now serves as the lead global analytics provider to NACS across several critical areas in this long-term agreement, including providing NACS access to NielsenIQ's Connect Platform with omni sales measurement data, detailed sales metrics and historical data to help guide and improve the convenience retailing industry globally.

Alexandria-based NACS is the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. It advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve and is a trusted adviser to more than 1,500 retailer and 1,500 supplier members from more than 50 countries.