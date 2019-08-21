Global Partners Brings Alltown Fresh Concept to Connecticut

WALTHAM, Mass. — Connecticut consumers have a new option when it comes to convenience retailing.

Global Partners LP opened the doors on its first Alltown Fresh in the state on Aug. 21. Located in Waterbury, Conn., the farmstand-style market features healthy, fresh food choices, as well as gas/diesel, a cafe, bean-to-cup coffee, outdoor seating, groceries, Wi-Fi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options and phone charging stations.

In addition, the 4,780-square-foot store offers an assortment of made-to-order meals focused on organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and locally sourced alternatives. Menu items include:

All-day breakfast offerings

Specialty protein bowls

Curated salads

Nutrient-rich smoothies

Natural Kombucha

Artisan espresso beverages

"There is not one ingredient that we haven't put effort into. At Alltown Fresh, we give our guests the ability to watch our team members as they crack an egg and cook it, take fresh bread and toast it and top it off with a little bit of avocado. We want to be known as a restaurant and a marketplace farm stand — and ultimately don't want to be doing the same thing everyone else is doing in the convenience store space," said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners.

"We truly believe our guests shouldn't have to sacrifice healthy foods for convenience, and we're excited to introduce this efficient, fresh approach to the people of Connecticut starting with our Waterbury location," he added.

The Waterbury Alltown Fresh includes 16 regular fueling spots and four diesel fueling stations. The market is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the kitchen operating from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

Alltown Fresh is part of the Global Partners family of brands. The Waltham-based company launched the store concept in January, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Global Partners is No. 32 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100.