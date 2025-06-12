 Skip to main content

Global Partners Debuts All-In-One Digital Experience

Bee's Knees Benefits enhances the loyalty and digital experience across the company's family of brands.
Angela Hanson
WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners LP is launching a new mobile app and revamped loyalty program, Bee's Knees Benefits, designed to unify and enhance the loyalty and digital experience across its family of brands, including Alltown Fresh, Alltown and ExtraMart.

The new program and app offer a powerful mix of features and benefits, including exclusive promotions, personalized rewards, mobile ordering and in-app fuel payments, the company said.

"Our priority is to ensure we're delivering a consistent and elevated guest experience every day," said Laura Derba, Global Partners senior vice president of retail operations. "This new, unified offering allows us to do just that — providing more convenience, more reasons to engage with us, and more ways to save."

Bee's Knees Benefits coordinates multiple previous loyalty programs, such as Fresh with Benefits and Alltown Neighborhood Perks, into a single platform powered by Paytronix. Members earn points for every dollar spent in-store and every gallon of fuel purchased. Additionally, they enjoy special savings in-store and can earn and redeem rewards on everyday purchases like fresh food, coffee, snacks and fuel.

Other perks include a $5 in-store reward or 50-cents-per-gallon discount on the first fill-up as a member (up to 20 gallons), free coffee, free fountain drinks and special birthday rewards.

"The phrase 'bee's knees' has long been associated with excellence and delight, so we knew we had to deliver on that promise," said Joanna Linder, vice president of marketing at Global Partners. "We had a lot of fun developing the branding. Our goal was to create something that not only encourages engagement and brand loyalty but also brings a genuine smile to our members' faces."

Built on the Rovertown platform, the Bee's Knees Benefits apps is designed to provide a seamless, brand-consistent digital experience that meets the needs of convenience-driven shoppers. Features like mobile ordering for fresh food, with pickup and delivery options where available, in-app fuel payments and contactless checkout via Apple Pay and Google Pay reduce friction and make it easier for guests to pay and engage on the go. The app also lets them locate nearby stores, view exclusive promotions and receive personalized offers.

Members can unlock exclusive offers and discounts simply by downloading the app and signing up. Real-time updates and a clear view of rewards progress let them track their journey toward top-tier "V.I.Bee" status and enjoy increasing levels of savings. They can also unlock app-only deals, including secure offers for age-restricted items.

"This isn't just a new app — it's a strategic step forward in how we connect with our guests," said Kabren Levinson, Global Partners vice president of consumer strategy. "We've built a flexible, future-ready digital platform that enhances the guest experience while supporting our long-term growth."

To keep the program top of mind with customers, Global Partners will execute a robust loyalty communications plan of cross-channel tactics. Targeted emails, SMS and in-app messaging will align with seasonal campaigns, while in-store signage and digital efforts ensure a consistent loyalty presence across all touchpoints — both digital and brick-and-mortar.

Bee's Knees Benefits is free to join and available at more than 300 participating locations across states in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Texas.

Waltham-based Global Partners operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals — with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline and marine assets — spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through this extensive network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners owns, operates and/or supplies more than 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas.

Global Partners was recognized as one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies in 2025.

