Global Partners Puts 24 New York C-stores Up for Sale

WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners LP is shedding some convenience stores on the East Coast.

The Waltham-based company hung for-sale signs on a total of 24 sites: 12 c-stores in New York, five in Connecticut, four in Maryland, two in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire.

The sales have a Feb. 20 bid deadline, according to NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC.

"The New York stores are located in the Albany, Schenectady, Poughkeepsie and Germantown areas," said Evan Gladstone, executive managing director of NRC. "Anyone with an interest in these stores or in the other markets should take a serious look at these stores."

Lot sizes range from 10,000 square feet to 2.1 acres, and buildings range from kiosks to 3,355 square feet.

Twelve of the sites being offered are fee-owned properties and 12 are leaseholds. Sites are being sold with Global Partners fuel supply agreements, NRC added.

In December, Global Partners tapped NRC to help with the disposition of 11 c-stores with gas in upstate New York, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Global Partners gasoline distribution and station operations portfolio consists of approximately 1,580, including about 300 company-operated sites.