GLP-1 Drugs Are Changing the Dynamics of the Shopping Basket

Users of GLP-1 drugs might be more inclined to purchase foods that align with dietary guidelines emphasizing protein and vegetables, while reducing carbohydrates and sugars. Medical News Today published new dietary guidelines that emphasize these measures. Along with these food group changes, more frequent and smaller meals and snacking occasions are now recommended over the three traditional "mega" meals.

These changes in eating habits are trickling down to the shopping basket. Across National Retail Solutions' (NRS) network of more than 27,000 independent convenience stores, small grocery outlets and bodegas, the "Performance Nutrition," "Health and Nutrition" and "Protein Snacks" categories are being carried by more merchants, as well as experiencing strong organic growth in the stores selling them. This indicates that not only are major weekly grocery hauls being affected, but also on-the-go, immediate consumption purchases.

In the first half of 2024, Protein Salty Snacks saw an 82.5% increase in dollar sales across the NRS network vs. a year ago, while Performance Nutrition Shakes enjoyed a 19% dollar sales increase. Performance Nutrition Bars experienced a more modest increase of 5%, but that's performing against an overall declining general "Bars" category.

As these categories continue to enjoy a tailwind of growth, high-sugar categories such as chocolate/confections, sweets snacks (doughnuts, pies, cakes, brownies, etc.), sports drinks and energy drinks have suffered year-over-year sales declines in NRS' stores.

As more individuals use these drugs, there could be a corresponding shift in consumer preferences toward healthier food choices. Shopping carts may increasingly contain:

Lean proteins such as chicken, fish, tofu, etc.

Fresh vegetables and fruits.

Foods low in refined carbohydrates and sugars.

More frequent purchases of smaller portion sizes.

More frequent purchases of snacks suitable for smaller, more frequent meals.

In conclusion, the rise of GLP-1 drugs is not only impacting medical treatment for weight loss, but also influencing dietary habits, shopping cart contents and broader dietary guidelines. As these trends continue, they are likely to shape how individuals approach food choices and meal planning in the future.

Suzy Silliman is senior vice president of data strategy and sales for National Retail Solutions. She is a trusted CPG industry leader with broad and deep demand-chain experience from both the client and supplier side. By leveraging data and analytics to achieve profitable growth, Silliman has worked with the leading CPG companies in the world and gained an unparalleled understanding of the nuances of the convenience/small format channels over two decades.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the authors' and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.