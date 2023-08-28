Go Mart Chain Taps Warren Rogers for Fuel Management

GASSAWAY, W. V. — Regional convenience store retailer Go Mart chose Warren Rogers Precision Fuel System Diagnostics as its fuel system compliance, wetstock management and forecourt diagnostics provider.

Gassaway-based Go Mart, which operates 122 convenience stores across Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia, will utilize the Warren Rogers fuelWRAp system, which uses real-time data and leverages the flexibility and smart analytics of the cloud to help fuel retailers continuously track fuel inventory as it makes its way to their sites, enters the tank, flows through each fuel line and reaches the meter.

In addition, Warren Rogers will provide customized auditing and operational reports along with the compliance documentation required to meet all state and federal regulations.

"We chose Warren Rogers for our fuel management needs because they are a leader in the industry and their comprehensive services are just what we needed," said Phil Shuman, president of Go Mart. "The fuelWRAp real-time system was particularly attractive to us since it can help us monitor activity — such as delivery shortages and potential theft, inaccurate meter calibration, environmental compliance, and poor flow rates. It also allows us to share insightful data with our internal departments, across all our sites, ultimately improving efficiency. The support of the Warren Rogers analysts is another plus."

Using fuelWRAp, travel center and convenience store support staff can minimize their time spent each day identifying and addressing issues such as dormant or down fueling positions, water in tank, active tank gauge alarms, meters out-of-variance, failed tank, sensor and line testing, low inventory levels, lost communications, slowing fuel flow trends, and other abnormalities, according to Warren Rogers. The system features a user-friendly dashboard that helps customers view their forecourt diagnostics across their enterprise on a consolidated and centralized online platform, enabled for desktop, mobile and tablet.

"We're delighted that Go Mart selected us as a partner," said William Jones, president and CEO of Warren Rogers. "Their long history and dedication to providing superior products and services are truly impressive. We're excited about working with Go Mart and since our fuelWRAp system is scalable, we’ll be able to continue to support them with all their leak detection, compliance and fuel monitoring needs as they continue to grow."

Founded in 1979 by Dr. Warren Rogers, Warren Rogers Associates pioneered the development of Statistical Inventory Reconciliation Analysis and Continual Reconciliation for monitoring underground fuel tanks and associated lines. Today, Warren Rogers specializes in statistical analysis and precision fuel system diagnostics for the retail petroleum industry. Every month, Warren Rogers monitors the performance of more than 200,000 dispensing points and more than 1.5 billion gallons in fuel throughput.