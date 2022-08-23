Warren Rogers updated its fuelWRAp fuel management system. The real-time website application uses real-time data and leverages the flexibility and smart analytics of the cloud to help travel center and convenience store operators continuously track every drop of fuel inventory as it makes its way to their site, enters the tank, flows through each fuel line, and reaches the meter. With fuelWRAp, operators can gain tighter fuel inventory control, important equipment alerts, detailed reports, and more — even at the most complex, high-throughput sites. A streamlined user dashboard brings KPI metrics, interactive charts and graphs, and historical data right to a desktop, tablet or phone. Operators also can benefit from the personalized support of an expert fuel systems analyst.