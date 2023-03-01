The Goldfish brand is coming in hot in the new year with the return of Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers, marking the first time that the brand has brought back a limited-edition offering. Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers feature the classic hot sauce, including notes of vinegar for the perfect tang and a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers for just the right combination of flavor and heat, according to the maker. Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers are available for a limited time nationwide, while supplies last, with a suggested retail price of $3.39.