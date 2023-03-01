01/03/2023
Goldfish Frank's RedHot Crackers
This is the first time the brand has brought back a limited-edition offering.
The Goldfish brand is coming in hot in the new year with the return of Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers, marking the first time that the brand has brought back a limited-edition offering. Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers feature the classic hot sauce, including notes of vinegar for the perfect tang and a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers for just the right combination of flavor and heat, according to the maker. Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers are available for a limited time nationwide, while supplies last, with a suggested retail price of $3.39.