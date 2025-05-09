Good Oil Co. Picks Up Big Mike's Convenience Assets

LEBANON, Ohio — Good Oil Co. Inc. is adding five convenience stores in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas to its portfolio.

The Winamac, Ind.-based company acquired the convenience retail assets of Big Mike's Gas N Go LLC. Based in Lebanon, Big Mike's was founded in in 2008 when Mike Schueler, president and CEO of The Schueler Group, a leading real estate development and construction firm, purchased his first two c-stores in Troy and Tipp City, Ohio.

With a background in commercial development and a keen eye for strategic real estate, Schueler leveraged his development expertise to build a high-performing chain of stores that focused on exceptional customer service, according to Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., which advised Big Mike's on the sale.

[VIEW ON DEMAND: The 2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Ceremony]

Over time, Schueler built one of the more successful niche convenience retail companies in southwest Ohio through a strong commitment to friendly staff, expansive retail offerings, and clean, modern stores, according to the advisory firm.