VIEW ON DEMAND: The 2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Ceremony
CHICAGO — The 2025 Convenience Store News Outstanding Independents Summit was a first-of-its kind event and also featured the presentation of the first-ever Outstanding Independents Awards.
These awards celebrate the tenacity and perseverance of independent operators and recognize a select few single-store owners and small chains (2-20 stores) that are making a big impact in the convenience industry despite their smaller size and more limited resources.
In addition to the Outstanding Independents Awards Ceremony, the April 25th virtual event delivered four education sessions tackling today's biggest pain points for small operators, and providing valuable insights, expert advice and actionable knowledge that attendees could immediately implement to upgrade their operations.
Click here to watch the education sessions.
The 2025 Outstanding Independents Summit & Awards Ceremony was sponsored by presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co., NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, Patron Points, Premier Manufacturing and S. Abraham & Sons.