GoodSAM Foods launches its latest innovation: Crispy Crunchy Fruit Chips. Made using a slow-baked process to enhance the natural sugars and flavors, the chips include no added oils, preservatives or excess sugar. Available in five flavors — Pineapple Slices, Pineapple Chips, Plantain Chips, Pineapple Chili Lime Chips and Banana Chips — the snacks are Direct Trade, vegan and non-GMO certified. Each 0.7-ounce bag comes with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.99, with the exception of the Pineapple Slices, which come in a 1-ounce bag with an SRP of $4.99.